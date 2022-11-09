Madison police seeking motorcyclist who drove recklessly Downtown

Madison police said they are seeking the motorcyclist in the accompanying pictures who drove recklessly in the Downtown area on multiple occasions.

The motorcyclist was seen operating at excessive speeds in the 900 block of East Washington Avenue about 1 p.m. on July 13, didn’t comply with an attempted traffic stop, and didn’t have license plates on the motorcycle, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The following evening, another officer observed the motorcycle in the Downtown area and the operator drove away from an attempted traffic stop at a reckless speed, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.