Madison police seeking 3 men in probe of Far East Side shooting that narrowly missed child

Madison police are seeking three men in a probe of a gunfire incident Nov. 24 on the Far East Side that narrowly missed a sleeping child and left at least 45 shell casings and a bullet.

The explosion of gunfire came at the Terrace East apartment complex at Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue.

The Madison Police Department Violent Crimes Unit released surveillance video pictures of three men known to be in the area at the time of the gunfire who detectives are looking to identify and interview.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

