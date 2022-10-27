Madison police seeking man who stole wallet from occupied room at Beltline motel

Madison police said they are seeking a man who stole a wallet from an occupied room at a Beltline motel on Sept. 6.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, the man in the pictures accompanying this story entered an occupied room at the Super 8, 1602 W. Beltline, and stole a wallet as the owner slept, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Shortly after, the thief began using the victim's credit card to make fraudulent transactions, Lisko said.

The thief’s red No. 52 Kansas City Chiefs jersey had the words "King," and "Marlo," on the upper back of the jersey, and he wore white Air Jordan 11 Low shoes, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.