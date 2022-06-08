 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police seeking man who stole grill from outside Far West Side business

Grill thief, Madison police photo

Madison police said they are seeking this man who stole a grill from outside a Far West Side business last month.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison police said they are seeking a man who stole a grill from outside a Far West Side business last month.

The theft occurred about 7:15 p.m. on May 10 at a business in the 8400 block of Excelsior Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Surveillance video shows a man dragging the Weber Genesis grill from a back patio area, Fryer said.

A photo of the man from the video accompanies this story.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

