Madison police seeking man who stole grill from outside Far West Side business

Madison police said they are seeking a man who stole a grill from outside a Far West Side business last month.

The theft occurred about 7:15 p.m. on May 10 at a business in the 8400 block of Excelsior Drive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Surveillance video shows a man dragging the Weber Genesis grill from a back patio area, Fryer said.

A photo of the man from the video accompanies this story.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

