Madison police seeking man who robbed West Side bank

Madison police are seeking a man who robbed a West Side bank on Wednesday afternoon.
No weapon was observed, however the robber slid a note and demanded money from a teller at Old National Bank, 302 N. Midvale Blvd., Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.
The robber fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash to a dark late model pickup truck.
The robber was described as Hispanic, 20 to 35 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a medium to heavy build. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a red hooded sweatshirt, a fisherman’s hat, and a black-and-white bandana over his mouth.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or at P3Tips.com.
