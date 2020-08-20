Madison police seeking man who robbed West Side bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are seeking a man who robbed a West Side bank on Wednesday afternoon.

No weapon was observed, however the robber slid a note and demanded money from a teller at Old National Bank, 302 N. Midvale Blvd., Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.

The robber fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash to a dark late model pickup truck.

The robber was described as Hispanic, 20 to 35 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a medium to heavy build. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a red hooded sweatshirt, a fisherman’s hat, and a black-and-white bandana over his mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or at P3Tips.com.

