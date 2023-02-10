The Madison Police Department is seeking a man who robbed a visually impaired woman as she walked Downtown on Wednesday night.
At about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was using a guide cane as she walked in in the 100 block of North Broom Street when a man came up from behind and grabbed a bag off her arm. There was a brief struggle between the two, but the woman was not injured, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The stolen bag contained personal items, like her wallet and phone, Fryer said.
The woman remained in the area trying to get the attention of people passing by to call police, Fryer said.
A police dog was brought in and officers are reviewing digital evidence, but no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.
