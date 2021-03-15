Madison police seeking man driving motorcycle ‘recklessly’ in East Washington Avenue, Downtown areas

Madison police say they are seeking a man who has been driving a motorcycle ‘recklessly’ in the East Washington Avenue area and Downtown.

Police haven’t named the man, but police spokesman Tyler Grigg told the State Journal on Monday that “He’s been identified, but not yet arrested. The investigation is active and ongoing.”

Sgt. Matthew Baker in a report Saturday said that the motorcyclist “has shown significant disregard for traffic laws, motorist safety, and has endangered the public on numerous occasions.”

Officers have attempted to stop him multiple times, but he has fled those attempts, Baker said.

His bike is described as a black and white dirt bike with placards on sides and front with the number 70 on them, Baker said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

