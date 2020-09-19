 Skip to main content
Madison police seeking information on West Side crash Thursday that caused significant injuries
Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police are seeking information on a crash on the West Side on Thursday that caused significant injuries.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 7 p.m. at Mineral Point Road at Grand Canyon Drive, Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a report on Thursday night.

No further details were available.

Officer Gracia Rodriguez said Friday afternoon that Madison police traffic specialists are looking to speak with anyone who assisted or witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 608-266-4692, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

