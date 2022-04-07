 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police seeking hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian on Monroe Street

Madison police are seeking a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Monroe Street on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to Monroe Street at Edgewood Avenue after a pedestrian walking in the crosswalk was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene prior to officers getting to the scene, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Meinert said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

