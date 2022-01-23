 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police seeking hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian on West Side
Madison police said they are seeking a hit-and-run driver who injured a pedestrian on the West Side on Saturday afternoon.

At about 12:25 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Mineral Point Road near Island Drive and drove away, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, Meinert said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

