Madison police seeking helps in identifying persons of interest in attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter
Madison police seeking helps in identifying persons of interest in attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter

Madison police are seeking help in identifying persons of interest in an attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter.

Anyone who has information or may recognize the people in the surveillance photos with this story are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

Carpenter was “attacked and beaten by an angry mob” after attempting to photograph protesters last month and sought medical attention for his injuries, according to a Madison police incident report.

Carpenter’s video of the moments leading up to the attack, which he shared on Twitter, shows a group of protesters yelling. Two from the crowd can be seen running over to Carpenter and one of them grabbed his phone.

Photos: See damage from Tuesday night protests near the state Capitol

Sen. Tim Carpenter

Carpenter

