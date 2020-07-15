Madison police seeking help in identifying persons of interest in attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are seeking help in identifying persons of interest in an attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter during a protest Downtown last month.

Carpenter was “attacked and beaten by an angry mob” after attempting to photograph protesters the night of June 24 and sought medical attention for his injuries, according to a Madison police incident report.

Carpenter’s video of the moments leading up to the attack, which he shared on Twitter, shows a group of protesters yelling. Two women from the crowd can be seen running over to Carpenter and one of them grabs his phone.

Police asked that anyone with information about the attack contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.