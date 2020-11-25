Madison police seeking help in identifying 2 who stole $1,300-plus in merchandise from Far West Side Menards

Madison police are seeking help in identifying two men who stole more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from Menards, 430 Commerce Drive on the Far West Side.

The shoplifters hit the store shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 17, and were last seen driving away in a silver Chevy Silverado in the accompanying picture, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a report.

The taller man in the accompanying surveillance photo is believed to have been involved in other retail thefts in the area, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

