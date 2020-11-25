 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police seeking help in identifying 2 who stole $1,300-plus in merchandise from Far West Side Menards
alert

Madison police seeking help in identifying 2 who stole $1,300-plus in merchandise from Far West Side Menards

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are seeking help in identifying two men who stole more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from Menards, 430 Commerce Drive on the Far West Side.

The shoplifters hit the store shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 17, and were last seen driving away in a silver Chevy Silverado in the accompanying picture, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a report.

The taller man in the accompanying surveillance photo is believed to have been involved in other retail thefts in the area, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

Teen boy shooting himself in head tops recent notable crime-related news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics