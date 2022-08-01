Madison police seeking help in finding 68-year-old man missing since July 22

Madison police said they are seeking help in finding a 68-year-old man who has been missing since July 22.

Ocie Crisler, who lives in the 1700 block of Blossom Lane, was last seen about 8 p.m. on July 22 at an apartment complex at 245 S. Park St., Sgt. Chanda Dolsen said in a statement.

Crisler’s family is concerned because it is not normal for him to be missing and he has not been heard from, Dolsen said.

Crisler has a heart condition and takes regular medication, but did not appear to take any with him, Dolsen said.

Crisler was last seen wearing a white Tt-shirt, black shorts, gray Nike sneakers and possible a watch on his left wrist, Dolsen said.

Police ask anyone who sees Crisler or has information on his whereabout to contact your local law enforcement agency, or the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center at 608-255-2345.