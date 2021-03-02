Madison police seeking driver of stolen vehicle who caused 3-car crash on Beltline

Madison police said they are seeking the driver of a stolen vehicle who caused a three-car crash on the Beltline on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after noon on the eastbound Beltline near Rimrock Road, the stolen vehicle struck one vehicle, then drifted to the left lane and struck another before coming to rest at the median, officer Gracia Rodriguez said in a report.

The crash resulted in just minor injuries, Rodriguez said.

Two people fled the scene on a foot and a police dog was brought in, and a female passenger was found who told police she had just met the male driver on Park Street before the crash, Rodriguez said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

