Madison police seeking driver of car that crashed into house on Southwest Side

Madison police said they are seeking the driver of a car that crashed into a house on the Southwest Side early Monday morning.

Officers were sent to the 3000 block of Nessling Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday on a report of a car crashing into a house, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

The driver, who is the registered owner of the vehicle, had fled the scene before officers arrived, while a passenger, who was not injured, remained at the scene and spoke with officers, Hannah said.

The Madison Fire Department reported no structural damage to the house, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

