Madison police seeking 2 suspects who battered Metro Transit bus driver in mask rules dispute

Madison police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who battered a Metro Transit bus driver last week in a dispute over mask requirements.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Washington Ave and Mendota Street on a report of a disturbance, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.

Arriving officers contacted a Metro Transit bus driver who reported being attacked by two people after denying them service due to their non-compliance with the requirement that wear a mask, Malloy said.

The two suspects also are believed to have been involved in a battery that took place on a Metro Bus on May 23, Malloy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

