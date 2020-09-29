Madison police seeking 2 in armed robbery of Southwest Side convenience store

Madison police are seeking two men in the armed robbery of a Southwest Side convenience store on Monday night.

Officers were sent to the BP Stop-N-Go, 6202 Schroeder Road, about 9 p.m. for an armed robbery, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

Two men entered the store and one displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cashier, before they fled on foot an unknown amount of cash, Hartman said.

Police recovered video from the store, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

