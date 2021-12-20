Madison police seek warrant for teen allegedly involved in armed carjackings, vehicle damage

Madison police on Monday said they have requested an arrest warrant for a teen involved in armed carjackings and vehicle damage cases in August, September and October.

The warrant for the arrest of the 16-year-old with ties to Rockford, Illinois, was requested last week from the Dane County District Attorney's Office, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A different 16-year-old boy with ties to the Madison and Rockford areas who is believed to be extensively involved in the crimes was arrested on Nov. 4 and remains in custody, Fryer said.

Others involved in the crimes remain at large and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

The series of armed carjackings happened in the neighborhoods south of McKee Road and west of Maple Grove Drive on the Southwest Side.