 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police seek to identify man who ‘fished’ rent checks from dropbox
alert

Madison police seek to identify man who ‘fished’ rent checks from dropbox

Stolen checks suspect surveillance video photo

Madison police said they are seeking to identify this man, who is suspected of being the thief who ‘”fished” rent checks from a dropbox for a South Side apartment complex.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison police said they are seeking to identify a man who ‘”fished” rent checks from a dropbox for a South Side apartment complex.

The thefts came to police attention after several tenants of the complex in the 1100 block of Moorland Road alerted the property management office of a problem after they received late rent notices, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

Surveillance video showed a man entering the main office around 4 a.m. on Nov. 2 and using a long string to fish out the checks. The property manager said the stolen checks totaled $2,124, Fryer said.

Other apartment complexes in the area have had similar check thefts, Fryer said.

Police shared an image of the suspected thief from surveillance video and it is attached to this story.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to email officer Ruben Gonzalez at ROGonzalez@cityofmadison.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics