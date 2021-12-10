Madison police seek to identify man who ‘fished’ rent checks from dropbox

Madison police said they are seeking to identify a man who ‘”fished” rent checks from a dropbox for a South Side apartment complex.
The thefts came to police attention after several tenants of the complex in the 1100 block of Moorland Road alerted the property management office of a problem after they received late rent notices, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Surveillance video showed a man entering the main office around 4 a.m. on Nov. 2 and using a long string to fish out the checks. The property manager said the stolen checks totaled $2,124, Fryer said.
Other apartment complexes in the area have had similar check thefts, Fryer said.
Police shared an image of the suspected thief from surveillance video and it is attached to this story.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to email officer Ruben Gonzalez at ROGonzalez@cityofmadison.com. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.