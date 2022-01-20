 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police seek public's help in identifying suspect in Comedy on State burglary

Madison police seek public's help in identifying suspect in Comedy on State burglary

Madison police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected to a December burglary at Comedy on State. 

A burglar went through an employee locker room at the comedy club Dec. 8 and stole roughly $250 in cash, debit cards and IDs from Comedy on State, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. The person got in through an unlocked rear ally door. 

Fryer released photos Thursday of a man that is "wanted in connection" to the burglary. The man is wearing a black hat, pants, coat and mask, and gray tennis shoes.  

She did not say whether the man is the suspected burglar. 

Anyone with information on the crime can contact Madison police at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. 

