Madison police seek public's help in identifying person of interest in 'substantial battery'

Madison police are asking for the public's help in identifying a "person of interest" in a substantial battery that happened Downtown a week ago.

Officers responded to a report of a battery in the area of West Johnson Street and East Campus Mall just before 8:30 p.m. June 2, Madison police said.

An unknown person hit a Madison man after a verbal argument and sent the man to the hospital, police said.

The person of interest is seen in surveillance photos wearing a green shirt, black pants and sandals with socks. He appears to be white, have red hair and an arm tattoo. Madison police did not say whether or not he was the attacker.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison police at (608) 255-2345 or to stay anonymous call (608) 266-6014.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.