Madison police seek occupants of 2 vehicles in connection to fatal crash Sunday night

2 vehicles sought in fatal crash probe, Madison police photo

Madison police said they are seeking the occupants of these two vehicles in connection to a fatal crash Sunday night on the Far West Side. Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-266-4692. 

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison police said they are seeking the occupants of two vehicles in connection to a fatal crash Sunday night on the Far West Side.

The two vehicles are in the picture accompanying this story. Police didn't say if they were sought as witnesses or may have been involved in the crash.

Officers were sent to the crash at Pleasant View Road at Flagstone Drive shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found a red Pontiac Grand Prix that had struck a light fixture and a thick metal utility pole and was on fire, Fryer said.

A body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was put out, Fryer said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the person who died, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-266-4692. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

