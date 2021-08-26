 Skip to main content
Madison police seek information on man who forced his way into Downtown apartment
Madison police are seeking information on a man who forced his way into a Downtown apartment Wednesday afternoon seeking the family member of a resident.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Henry Street about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious person, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The resident stated a man knocked on their window around 3:30 p.m., asked for a family member and then lingered in the area before entering the apartment complex. Once inside the complex, the man forced entry into the resident’s apartment, again asking for a family member and mentioning being indicted by the feds before leaving, Kimberley said.

The resident was not harmed and no items were taken, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

