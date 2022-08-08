 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police seek information about stolen delivery vehicle on East Side

The Madison Police Department is investigating after a delivery vehicle was allegedly stolen on the East Side Monday morning.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. – in which the driver left the vehicle running as he made a deliver to an apartment building along the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue, Madison police said. 

The vehicle was then found just before noon along the 1400 block of East Johnson Street, according to Madison police. No packages were missing, nor the personal property of the driver. 

No arrests have yet been made. 

