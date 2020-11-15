 Skip to main content
Madison police seek help in locating sex assault suspect
A case detective with Madison police has probable cause to arrest Carlos A. Wible, 37, of Middleton, for second degree sexual assault, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement. 

Wible is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance at an address on Tree Lane on the West Side Aug. 1, DeSpain said. 

Carlos A. Wible booking photo

Carlos A. Wible.

Madison police ask anyone with information on Wible's whereabouts to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

