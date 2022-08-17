Madison Police seek help in investigation of sexual assault on East Side

Madison Police are again asking for help to find a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred on the city's East Side in mid-April.

The police re-released a sketch of the suspect who allegedly entered an apartment building on Brandie Road and attacked a woman around 12:30 a.m. on April 12. The suspect slammed the woman to the ground before the assault happened and a neighbor called police after hearing the victim screaming for help. The neighbor was also punched when trying to intervene and prevent the suspect from running away, police said.

The suspect, described as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s and around 6 feet tall and 190 to 200 pounds, was last seen walking in the direction of North Thompson Drive, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.