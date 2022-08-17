 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison Police seek help in investigation of sexual assault on East Side

Sexual assault suspect

A sketch of a sexual assault suspect released by Madison Police.

 Madison Police

Madison Police are again asking for help to find a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred on the city's East Side in mid-April.

The police re-released a sketch of the suspect who allegedly entered an apartment building on Brandie Road and attacked a woman around 12:30 a.m. on April 12. The suspect slammed the woman to the ground before the assault happened and a neighbor called police after hearing the victim screaming for help. The neighbor was also punched when trying to intervene and prevent the suspect from running away, police said.

The suspect, described as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s and around 6 feet tall and 190 to 200 pounds, was last seen walking in the direction of North Thompson Drive, police said. 

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

People are also reading…

Want your car stolen or home burglarized? Here's how to make thieves' jobs easier

For years, police have warned residents to lock their vehicles and homes to discourage opportunistic young thieves. At times, that advice appears to be falling on deaf ears. 

Keys left in Madison cars make job easier for thieves, many of whom are teens
Crime
breaking top story

Keys left in Madison cars make job easier for thieves, many of whom are teens

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"Stolen cars -- when recovered -- often have been damaged and many smell of pot, so on several levels people have been victimized."

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics