Madison police seek help in identifying person of interest in spree of thefts

Madison police are seeking public help in identifying a man who is a person of interest in several recent theft, or attempted theft, cases, including four that took place Tuesday afternoon at West Towne Mall and Walmart, 7202 Watts Road.

In the three West Towne cases, someone was able to get into employee-only areas of several businesses and take two purses and a wallet, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

In the Walmart case, a man removed a purse from a shopping cart, the victim yelled out and followed the thief, who dropped the purse, DeSpain said.

Another potentially related case took place on Feb. 21 at West Towne, when someone accessed an employee-only area of a restaurant and stole two backpacks, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the accompanying photos is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

