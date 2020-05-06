You are the owner of this article.
Madison police seek help in identifying 3 who burglarized Kennedy Elementary School

Madison police are seeking community help in identifying three young men who burglarized Kennedy Elementary School last month.

The three who broke into the school at 221 Meadowlark Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. on April 13 are seen in the two pictures accompanying this story, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

They entered through a window and are believed to have taken items from a YMCA daycare, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

