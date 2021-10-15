Madison police see success in summer crime-reducing strategies — with one exception

There was a similar narrative for the five-year, 2016-2020 average for all the studied crimes, with the exception of vehicle theft, which was up 48% in 2021, or from 113 to 167 for the May 24-to-Aug. 16 time period.

Madison police have for years said there's only so much they can do to prevent car thefts — the majority of which are committed by teens who go from neighborhood to neighborhood late at night or early in the morning looking for unattended vehicles left running or unlocked vehicles with keys or garage door openers in them. The openers they use to get into attached garages, where oftentimes the doors into the homes are left unlocked and they can get access to keys or valuables inside homes.

The vehicles are taken for joy rides, or even rented to other people, police have said, and then abandoned messy and smelling of marijuana.

"The thing about the stolen autos ... we're not seeing a lot of glass breaks," Barnes said. "We're seeing keys left in vehicles, garage doors up, which may you also have a burglary as well."

He acknowledged that police can't be at every home to watch for car thieves and burglars taking advantage of cars and homes left unlocked by their owners, but said police do have a responsibility to educate residents on what not to do.