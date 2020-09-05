Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance

Lexy Aguilar, 32, described a “feeling of shock and like we’d been violated” after one or more people entered the Far West Side Madison home she shares with her husband in the early morning hours of July 27 and stole her purse, his wallet and the couple’s 2019 Honda CR-V.

She believes that a feature on the Honda that automatically locks its doors malfunctioned, allowing thieves to get into the car and use a garage door opener in the car to open the garage. The door from inside the garage into the home was unlocked.

“The fact that someone was in our house just really kind of scared us a lot,” Aguilar said, adding police believe the burglars were “a group of kids.”

Aguilar said the Honda was found five days later in a parking lot near Stoughton Road and East Washington. There was some damage to a plastic portion of the car’s body, she said, and the interior of the car was a mess, with used drink cups and other garbage (although the thieves had filled up the gas tank).

More disturbingly, she said there were some 10 garage door openers and other people’s keys, wallets, credit cards and identification inside, as well as two social security cards.

Police seeking ideas