Madison police searching for suspected robber who took coins from Capital Square bank

Madison police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Capital Square bank Friday morning.

Police say a man entered Town Bank at 10 West Mifflin Street around 8:45 a.m. and implied he had a weapon.

The man left with “a large amount of coins” but no paper currency, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a tall, thin Black male wearing a red University of Wisconsin hooded sweatshirt, disposable medical mask, dark pants and work boots.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 608-255-2345 or provide anonymous tips to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

