Madison police searching for suspected robber who took coins from Capital Square bank
Madison police searching for suspected robber who took coins from Capital Square bank

Madison police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Capital Square bank Friday morning.

Police say a man entered Town Bank at 10 West Mifflin Street around 8:45 a.m. and implied he had a weapon.

The man left with “a large amount of coins” but no paper currency, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a tall, thin Black male wearing a red University of Wisconsin hooded sweatshirt, disposable medical mask, dark pants and work boots.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 608-255-2345 or provide anonymous tips to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com.

