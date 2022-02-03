Madison police searching for suspected bike thieves

Madison police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men police said have been seen on surveillance video stealing bikes from an apartment building.

The theft happened in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Dec. 24, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Surveillance video shows two men entering the apartment building's bike storage area multiple times, tampering with locks and then taking bicycles, Fryer said. Apartment staff reported the theft to police after finding the video.

Madison police are also investigating burglaries reported by residents in the building, Fryer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345 or to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com to stay anonymous. People can receive $1,000 in cash for information that leads to an arrest.

