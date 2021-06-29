 Skip to main content
Madison police searching for man who fled from officers on motorcycle

Motorcyclist

Madison police is searching for this motorcyclist, who fled from an officer last week. 

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison police are searching for a motorcyclist who fled as an officer tried to make a traffic stop last week. 

The officer watched the man violate several traffic rules while operating the motorcycle July 20 around 12:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Washington Avenue, according to the Madison Police Department. 

When the officer parked his squad car, the motorcyclist sped away, police said. 

Police released photos of the man Tuesday. He's described as white with tattoos on both arms, and a full, red beard. 

The motorcycle was red with plastic above the headlight and on the front fender. The side panels over the back tire were also plastic, police said. It also had a single, red brake light and a Wisconsin plate that was obscured. 

