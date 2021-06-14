Madison police searching for carjacking suspects in squeegee attack

Madison police are investigating a carjacking that took place Sunday night on the city’s West Side.

Police say a man was pumping gas around 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Gammon Road when he noticed someone get behind the wheel of his vehicle. When he tried to remove the suspected thief, the man said five other people attacked him using a gas station squeegee.

The suspects then drove off in his vehicle, which police later recovered in the 800 block of Pinewood Court on the city’s East Side.

Police said the victim did not seek medical treatment for his injuries.

Investigators later reviewed security camera footage that showed the suspects arrived in a stolen Honda CRV. That vehicle, described as gray with Wisconsin plates beginning “AKB” remains at large.

Anyone with information on the theft or location of the stolen Honda is asked to call 608-255-2345 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

