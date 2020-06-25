Madison Police searching for 'angry mob' that attacked state Sen. Tim Carpenter

After the beating stopped, an individual identifying herself as a nurse came to Carpenter's aide. The lawmaker stumbled toward the Capitol and laid on the grass, feeling "lightheaded, stunned and dazed," he told police.

Paramedics treated Carpenter for his injuries and he declined to go to the hospital at the time, though he ended up visiting one later on. As he headed inside the Capitol, police told him to stay put because protesters were still vandalizing property outside.

"Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz!" he tweeted around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

He later told police he still felt pain in his neck, arms, ribs and head.

Carpenter did not immediately respond to interview requests Thursday. In a statement to The Washington Post, he said, “Sad thing I’m on their side for peaceful demonstrations — am a Gay Progressive Dem Senator served 36 years in the legislature.”