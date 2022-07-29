 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison police searching for 16-year-old runaway girl

The Madison Police Department is looking for help in finding Quianna Krenin, 16, who ran away a week ago.

Krenin was last seen on July 22 at an apartment along the 400 block of Algoma Street on Madison's East Side. 

Krenin is five-foot-seven, weighs 125 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Los Angeles Lakers logo. She also may be wearing rectangle-shaped glasses, police said. 

Police added Krenin could be in the Milwaukee area. 

Anyone with information on Krenin should call their local police department. 

