Madison police schedule extra traffic enforcement amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Madison Police Department will move ahead this week with extra patrols targeting drunken drivers and other traffic violations at a time when bars and restaurants are closed to in-house business and traffic counts have plummeted with the state “safer at home” order.
A tentative schedule calls for four to seven officers to work overnights beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and continuing for six more Friday or Saturday nights in May.
“People are still consuming alcohol, at home or in other spaces, with some getting behind the wheel,” said police spokesman Joel DeSpain, pointing to an April 19 crash on the city’s Far East Side that police believe was caused by a drunken driver whose 18-year-old passenger was killed.
Police say officers will also be looking for speeding violations, racing, reckless driving, inattentive driving, red light violations, lane violations and other hazardous driving.
The work is being funded by a $199,990 federal grant administered by the state Department of Transportation and distributed to local law enforcement agencies to pay for overtime for extra traffic enforcement. The grant is split between Madison and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and must be spent by the end of September. Madison police were not able to say how much of the grant will be spent on its May enforcement work.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said her agency is not doing any extra traffic enforcement work this month.
Wisconsin is under a “safer at home” order that prohibits restaurants and bars from doing any in-house business until at least May 26 as part of an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronvirus, although a lawsuit seeking to suspend the order is pending before the state Supreme Court.
With many people working from home and fewer places to go, the roads are seeing far fewer vehicles. Data from the city’s Traffic Engineering Division show traffic volumes were down from between about 14,000 and 25,000 vehicles a day in the first half of March to between about 9,000 and 12,000 vehicles a day this week on East Johnson Street at Blair Street, which city traffic engineer Tom Mohr said is a “good indicator of general volumes on the Isthmus.”
However, “starting around this past weekend, we have seen a slight increase in traffic volumes,” he said.
Traffic on the Beltline has remained down, according to state Department of Transportation figures. The corridor saw a 42% drop last week compared to the same time period in 2019, and a 38% drop from the first week of March.
