Madison police schedule extra traffic enforcement amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Madison Police Department will move ahead this week with extra patrols targeting drunken drivers and other traffic violations at a time when bars and restaurants are closed to in-house business and traffic counts have plummeted with the state “safer at home” order.

A tentative schedule calls for four to seven officers to work overnights beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and continuing for six more Friday or Saturday nights in May.

“People are still consuming alcohol, at home or in other spaces, with some getting behind the wheel,” said police spokesman Joel DeSpain, pointing to an April 19 crash on the city’s Far East Side that police believe was caused by a drunken driver whose 18-year-old passenger was killed.

Police say officers will also be looking for speeding violations, racing, reckless driving, inattentive driving, red light violations, lane violations and other hazardous driving.

The work is being funded by a $199,990 federal grant administered by the state Department of Transportation and distributed to local law enforcement agencies to pay for overtime for extra traffic enforcement. The grant is split between Madison and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and must be spent by the end of September. Madison police were not able to say how much of the grant will be spent on its May enforcement work.