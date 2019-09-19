Madison police say they have found the vehicle involved in a Sept. 12 fatal hit-and-run on the North Side, but have not arrested the driver.
The SUV was found thanks to an “investigative lead,” Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement that thanked those who provided information to police.
Darrell Sunderlage, 60, of Brooklyn, was struck in the 1700 block of Northport Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 12 and died over the weekend at a hospital, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.
A witness told police the vehicle was driving northbound at about 50 mph when it hit Sunderlage, who was wearing dark clothing and landed about 35 yards from where he was struck, DeSpain said.