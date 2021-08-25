Madison police say they aren’t calling people asking for donations for injured officers

Madison police said Wednesday that they aren’t calling people asking for donations for injured officers, after a Wisconsin resident who lives outside Dane County reported such a call.
The person told police they got a call from a 608 telephone number, with the caller identifying himself as a fundraiser working on behalf of the Madison Police Department collecting money for injured officers, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.
The person who got call said that they did not give any money and when they said they were uncomfortable with the call, the caller hung up, Malloy said.
Malloy said the Madison Police Department is not involved in any fundraising efforts by phone and will not attempt to collect funds over the phone for any reason. Police remind people to be extremely cautious if providing funds to anyone over the phone, never provide funds in the form of gift cards, and contact your local police department if you are suspicious of a call you have received.