 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Madison police say suspect linked to 15 burglaries

Burglar

Security video shows a suspect that Madison police have linked to 15 burglaries of local businesses since early May.

 MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Madison police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of burglarizing more than a dozen local businesses, stealing tens of thousands of dollars and causing property damage.

Detective Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said police began investigating in early May after the Clock Tower Plaza on Mineral Point Road and an East Side restaurant were broken into days apart.

Police used video, DNA, cell phone data and “other means” to identify 34-year-old Tremaine Franklin, who was on parole for a prior burglary conviction, as the suspect, Reitmeier said.

Franklin was arrested on July 15 after a short standoff at an East Side home and was initially charged with three counts of burglary. A fourth charge was added earlier this month.

Reitmeier said police have linked Franklin to 11 additional cases that were referred Wednesday to the Dane County District Attorney’s office for charges and are continuing to investigate what he called a “team” of other burglars who may also have burglarized businesses in other Dane County jurisdictions.

People are also reading…

More than $17,000 in cash and valuables were taken from the businesses, which also incurred more than $20,000 in property damage, Reitmeier said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Judge rejects dismissal of case tied to 2016 Milwaukee riots

Judge rejects dismissal of case tied to 2016 Milwaukee riots

A federal judge has rejected a motion by the Milwaukee Police Department that sought to dismiss a case brought by two city residents who claimed their constitutional rights were violated when they were arrested near a memorial site for a Black man fatally shot by an officer in 2016. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics