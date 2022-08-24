Madison police say suspect linked to 15 burglaries

Madison police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of burglarizing more than a dozen local businesses, stealing tens of thousands of dollars and causing property damage.

Detective Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said police began investigating in early May after the Clock Tower Plaza on Mineral Point Road and an East Side restaurant were broken into days apart.

Police used video, DNA, cell phone data and “other means” to identify 34-year-old Tremaine Franklin, who was on parole for a prior burglary conviction, as the suspect, Reitmeier said.

Franklin was arrested on July 15 after a short standoff at an East Side home and was initially charged with three counts of burglary. A fourth charge was added earlier this month.

Reitmeier said police have linked Franklin to 11 additional cases that were referred Wednesday to the Dane County District Attorney’s office for charges and are continuing to investigate what he called a “team” of other burglars who may also have burglarized businesses in other Dane County jurisdictions.

More than $17,000 in cash and valuables were taken from the businesses, which also incurred more than $20,000 in property damage, Reitmeier said.