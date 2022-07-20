Madison police say pro-abortion rights graffiti at school linked to incident at church

Madison police said Wednesday that an incident of pro-abortion rights graffiti at a religious school is believed to be linked to an incident at a church that also happened in early July.

St. Bernard Catholic Church on the East Side was vandalized with graffiti criticizing police and anti-abortion politics on July 2, Madison police reported earlier this month.

The vandal wrote "pro-life my f------ a--" and "ACAB" in blue spray paint on the door and sign of the church, located at 2450 Atwood Avenue.

"Let's talk about all the native kids you've killed!" was also written on the church door, seemingly referring to the Catholic Church's role in the colonization of indigenous people.

The other incident happened overnight July 1-2 with graffiti spray-painted on an exterior wall and the front sign of Abundant Life Christian School, 4900 block of East Buckeye Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

“We support abortion” was spray-painted on the wall and “ACAB” was spray-painted on the sign.

Employees said the school was fine when they left on Friday night, but they noticed the damage Saturday morning, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made, and the incidents remain under investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.