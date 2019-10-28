...PERIOD OF WET SLUSHY SNOW EXPECTED OVERNIGHT...
.A MIXTURE OF LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW WILL DEVELOP ACROSS SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND TRANSITION TO SNOW FROM WEST TO EAST
OVERNIGHT. A PERIOD OF MODERATE SNOW IS POSSIBLE WITH SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES OVER SOUTH CENTRAL
WISCONSIN. THE SNOW WILL INITIALLY MELT DUE TO THE WARM ROADWAYS,
BUT A SLUSHY ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED TO ACCUMULATE ON UNTREATED
ROADS AND WALKS. THE SLUSHY ACCUMULATION MAY CAUSE SLICK ROADWAYS
FOR THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE ON TUESDAY.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...RAIN AND SNOW IS EXPECTED TO TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW.
TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HEAVY WET SNOW ON LEAF LADEN TREES MAY
CAUSE BRANCHES TO BREAK AND FALL, POSSIBLY CAUSING ISOLATED
POWER OUTAGES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
THIS WILL BE THE FIRST ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL OF THE SEASON. SLOW
DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. REMEMBER YOUR SAFE WINTER
DRIVING SKILLS.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Madison police shot and killed a man after he fired a weapon at officers on the Southwest Side Sunday night, police reported.
Officers responded to a report of a man shooting a gun in the 6500 block of Raymond Road around 9:15 p.m., Sgt. Nathaniel Lujan said in a statement.
A preliminary investigation determined the 63-year-old man was armed with a handgun and fired at least once at officers, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Monday morning. At least one of the several officers in the area returned fire, hitting the man, DeSpain said.
Officers on the scene attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, DeSpain said.
No other details of the incident were released Monday after the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation took over investigation of the shooting, providing no additional information.
"DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a local district attorney’s office when the investigation concludes," the DOJ said in a statement.
DeSpain said any additional information on the incident would come from DCI.
"I appreciate the danger that our officers face every single day, and we are fortunate this incident was not worse," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Monday. She declined further comment, noting she wished to "respect the integrity of the investigative process."
Madison police last fired on and hit a suspect in September of last year when Scott R. Stein, 36, threatened two officers with a knife on the city's East Side. He was sentenced in April to a year in prison.
The last fatal officer-involved shooting in Madison was of Michael Schumacher, 41, in June of 2016. Schumacher, who had a history of mental illness, had broken into a home on the city's East Side and approached an officer with a garden pitchfork.
Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in both incidents.
