Madison police say its officers didn’t witness what family says was shooting of Black man in back by white state agent

The Madison Police Department said Monday that its officers didn’t witness an officer-involved shooting Thursday on the Far East Side that a family says was the shooting of a Black man in the back by a white state agent.

Madison police previously had said that its officers did not fire any shots during the incident about 8:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard.

On Monday, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer expanded the department’s report on the incident to state that three Madison officers were assisting in the outer perimeter of the state Division of Criminal Investigation and did not witness the shooting.

Fryer said all three “helped provide aid and secured the scene until investigators with the Dane County Sheriff's Office arrived.”

Family members say Quadren L. Wilson, 38, was shot at least five times in the back by an undercover officer with the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

After undergoing surgery for his wounds, Wilson was booked into the Dane County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday for a probation violation, jail records show.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 38-year-old man was shot by law enforcement around 8:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard. Such incidents normally are investigated by DCI, but since DCI was involved in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

In a brief update Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said the 38-year-old man was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant. Wilson has an open disorderly conduct case and several other criminal convictions that he has served sentences for, but it’s unclear whether those are related to the warrant.

On Saturday, Wilson’s mother, Stacy Morris, told the Wisconsin State Journal her son had detailed the shooting to her during a brief conversation at the hospital. Wilson told her he was at a stoplight when two trucks pinned in his vehicle. Undercover officers then got out of the vehicles and smashed the windows of Wilson’s vehicle and told him to put his hands in the air before opening fire. A silver sedan was wedged between two SUVs at the scene of Thursday’s shooting.

The Department of Justice has not responded to a request for comment.

