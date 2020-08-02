Madison police: Robber armed with knife takes off with cash from McDonald's

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Employees at a McDonald's on the North Side were held at knife-point by a robber early Sunday morning, Madison police said.

A robber armed with a knife went into the restaurant at 2901 Dryden Drive around 2:15 a.m. and demanded money from the safe, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. The two employees were made to lay on the ground, and the robber punched one employee several times, Hartman said.

The robber took off with an unknown amount of cash, Hartman said, and police are reviewing video surveillance from the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.