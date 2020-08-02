You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison police: Robber armed with knife takes off with cash from McDonald's

Madison police: Robber armed with knife takes off with cash from McDonald's

{{featured_button_text}}
police siren stock
iSTOCK

Employees at a McDonald's on the North Side were held at knife-point by a robber early Sunday morning, Madison police said.

A robber armed with a knife went into the restaurant at 2901 Dryden Drive around 2:15 a.m. and demanded money from the safe, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. The two employees were made to lay on the ground, and the robber punched one employee several times, Hartman said.

The robber took off with an unknown amount of cash, Hartman said, and police are reviewing video surveillance from the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics