Madison police: Robber armed with knife takes off with cash from McDonald's

Employees at a McDonald's on the North Side were held at knife-point by a robber early Sunday morning, Madison police said.
A robber armed with a knife went into the restaurant at 2901 Dryden Drive around 2:15 a.m. and demanded money from the safe, police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement. The two employees were made to lay on the ground, and the robber punched one employee several times, Hartman said.
The robber took off with an unknown amount of cash, Hartman said, and police are reviewing video surveillance from the restaurant.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.
Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
Logan Wroge is the K-12 education reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has been with the newspaper since 2015.
