Madison police: Road rage incident ends with vehicle shot 3 times, no injuries

Madison police said a road rage incident that began on the Beltline ended Friday night with three rounds being fired from one vehicle to another on South Park Street, resulting in no injuries.
Officers were called to South Park and Beld streets just before 8:30 p.m. by a driver who reported his vehicle had been shot from someone in another vehicle, police Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement. The incident started when the victim, who had a passenger, was involved in a road rage incident on the Beltline with a white sedan, Hannah said.
Both vehicles exited the Beltline onto South Park Street where — stopped at a traffic light — words were exchanged between people in the two vehicles and someone in the sedan threw a soda into the victim's vehicle, she said.
The victim eventually turned onto Beld Street, Hannah said, but when he returned to South Park Street, the sedan was again behind him. The driver took a U-turn to try and get behind the sedan and identify the license plate, she said.
But as the two vehicles were passing each other in opposite directions, the driver reported hearing three "pops," according to police. When officers arrived, they found two bullet holes in the victim's windshield and one in a driver's side panel, along with three casings in the road, Hannah said.
