Madison police responded to multiple shots fired incidents Sunday

Madison police responded to reports of three separate shots fired incidents throughout the day Sunday, but no injuries, Sgt. Lyvia Novitzke said.

The first happened around 3 p.m. on Hoard Street on the East Side, Novitzke said. Callers reported hearing multiple shots.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings, but no suspects in sight, Novitzke said.

A couple hours later, callers reported hearing gunshots on the South Side in the area of Lumley Road and the Beltline, Novitzke said.

Novitzke said no one was hurt and there was no property damage, but multiple shell casings were found on scene. The shooters were not in the area when officers arrived.

Just after 7 p.m., multiple people reported hearing shots fired on the North Side, but officers did not find any shell casings or property damage when they arrived, Novitzke said.

