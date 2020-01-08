Madison police respond to sticky bun altercation at gas station

A clerk and a suspect at a Mobil gas station on East Washington Avenue hurled a package of sticky buns back and forth at each other across the counter after the clerk accused the suspect of stealing snacks early Tuesday morning.

The employee told police that Shacole G. Burks of Madison opened a package of Combos and consumed the snack while she hid a package of cookies and two beef sticks in her coat, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The clerk said he confronted Burks about the Combos and the snacks hidden in her coat when she approached the counter to pay for a sticky bun. Burks became angry and tossed the sticky bun at the clerk, who "returned glazed-bun fire," DeSpain said.

A witness outside of the Mobil, at 3019 E. Washington Ave., flagged down a passing squad car and pointed out the scene as Burks allegedly pulled down an entire display of baked goods, sending numerous items across the floor.

When confronted by the officer, Burks provided a fake name, DeSpain said. She denied stealing or eating snacks but admitted to consuming Combos, which Burks said she had intended to pay for.