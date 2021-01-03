Madison police respond to multiple reports of separate shootings, authorities say

Madison police responded to multiple reports of two separate shootings that occurred an hour apart Saturday night.

Officers arrived at 7000 block of Tree Lane on the West Side just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, and recovered a number of shell casings, Madison police spokesman Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Roughly an hour later, just after midnight, officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Dempsey Road and Anchor Drive on the East Side, Gibson said.

No injuries or damage were reported in connection with either shooting. Both are still under investigation, Gibson said.

