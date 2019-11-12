madison cop car (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Burglars used a projectile to smash the window of Paradise Plus, a CBD store on the city’s West Side, Monday. Officers arrived at 6642 Mineral Point Rd. to find the store’s window broken out and products missing.

Surveillance footage was available and showed two people breaking the window and retrieving the projectile before leaving with merchandise, according to the incident report.

A 16-year-old girl was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, resisting/obstructing, damage to property, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, after she attempted to confront a student at West High School Monday.

The school’s resource officer pleaded with the girl to voluntarily leave the school, as she isn’t a West High School student, and offered to give her a ride to the alternative program she attends. When the resource officer attempted to escort her from the school grounds with the help of staff, the girl began to swing at the officer, broke his glasses, scratched his arm and bit him, drawing blood; she attempted to bite another staff member as well.

The officer was later taken to the hospital to be treated for significant exposure, according to the incident report.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.